Venezuelan Gang Seizes Colorado Apartments, Bringing Violence to Suburb
Aurora, a quiet suburb near Denver, is grappling with a wave of violence after the Tren de Aragua gang took over local apartment complexes. The surge in crime comes despite efforts to control the impact of policies from the nearby sanctuary city.— Article (https://nypost.com/2024/08/25/us-news/denver-tren-de-aragua-gang-violence-spills-over-into-aurora-colorado/)
