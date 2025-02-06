HAS THE AMERICAN SEAL BEEN CHANGED??? ARE WE AT WAR?

I'm going to show a video clip if you haven't seen it so far to see if the US seal has changed over from peace to war. If so are we about ready to go into war that we have not seen yet? I think this is a very interesting to see at the beginning of Donald Trump's inauguration and it might be a sign of where we are in the last days

