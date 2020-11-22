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CIA TREASON - THE BOMBING OF OKLAHOMA CITY ALFRED P. MURRAH BUILDING TO DESTROY GULF WAR 1 VETERAN MEDICAL RECORDS AND THE VETERANs CLAIMS & CLINTON CRIMINAL WHITE WATER RECORDS
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49 views • November 22, 2020
THE TRAITORS IN THE FBI GATHERED UP THE GULF WAR 1 MEDICAL RECORDS AND PLACED THEM IN THE FEDERAL BUILDING AT THE DIRECTION OF TRAITOR JOHN McCAIN AND CIA.
THE UNITED STATES CONSTITUTION, OUR VOTING INTEGRITY WILL NOT BE SAFE IN THE UNITED STATES WITHOUT THE COMPLETE ELIMINATION OF THE FBI AND CIA
THE UNITED STATES CONSTITUTION, OUR VOTING INTEGRITY WILL NOT BE SAFE IN THE UNITED STATES WITHOUT THE COMPLETE ELIMINATION OF THE FBI AND CIA
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