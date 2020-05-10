It Is Not About A Virus… It Is About Control!

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We have been covering many aspects regarding the pandemic of COVID1984, one very important aspect that we really haven’t touched on, which is detrimental to life as we know it, is food.
Henry Kissinger once said, “Control oil and you control nations, control food and you control the people.”
To help shed some light on the current situation is our guest today, Christian Westbrook. Christian is an independent researcher and creator of the "Ice Age Farmer" broadcast which documents the longstanding agenda to collapse our food supply and replace it with synthetic foods.
Christian focuses also on how to build food security for your family and within your community, and has recently launched "http://TheVictorySeed.org" to help spread that message as people become aware of the new challenges we face.
Iceagefarmer.com
Thevictoryseed.org
Ice Age Farmer Youtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Am0t4qQaP_Do9FwMWw3Q
Ice Age Farmer Twitter
https://twitter.com/IceAgeFarmer
Burger King Launches Transhumanist Meat – Lord Birkenhead Smiles
http://www.iceagefarmer.com/2019/05/08/burger-king-launches-transhumanist-meat-lord-birkenhead-smiles/
Bill Gates: Test Tube Meat, Mandatory Vaccinations & Real Time Global Surveillance From Space
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/05/bill-gates-test-tube-meat-mandatory-vaccinations-real-time-global-surveillance-from-space.html
Tyson Foods closes another meat plant indefinitely due to coronavirus
https://www.axios.com/tyson-foods-plant-coronavirus-5890f52c-cd31-497e-a859-d2a0b59d0c31.html
SPECIAL REPORT Climate Change and Land
https://www.ipcc.ch/srccl/
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