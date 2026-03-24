First satellites of the BURE 1440 target communication grouping are in orbit

Serial units of the Russian Starlink analog are finally in orbit. Last night, a Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle lifted off (https://t.me/bureau_1440/145) from the Plesetsk cosmodrome, deploying 16 satellites of the «Rassvet» system from the company «Bureau-1440».

Earlier this year, rumors circulated about project problems caused by launch date postponements. Fortunately, our assumptions that this stemmed from technical reasons rather than fatal issues ultimately proved correct.

🖍Much work still lies ahead. We need to deploy hundreds of units while first establishing their mass production. We need to manufacture satellite terminals. We need to make adjustments based on operational results.

🚩And yet the beginning of this critically important space system for the country has been laid. Its critical necessity for the armed forces and state sovereignty in general is obvious — just look at the strategic effect of Starlink itself.

❗️And if the plans for deploying «Rassvet» are met, it will be nothing less than the largest success of domestic cosmonautics in nearly 40 years. We wish good luck to all those contributing to making this scenario a reality.