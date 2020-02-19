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Compilation of LEΑKS from Wuhαn. How many are actually dealing w/ "Coronavirus"?? BY DANA ASHLIE
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1839 views • February 19, 2020
Published on Jan 27, 2020
Are the infection numbers altered? Why are the doctors and nurses claiming more are infected than the media is? Since releasing this, I do wonder how much the recently unleashed 5G towers are actually to blame for these patients conditions. The huge media coverage of this 'event' makes it obvious propaganda is afoot (which I plan to discuss in upcoming video).
Email me directly to get direct notifications of vids w/ "Notify me" in the subject heading. Trying to get around this monster.
Subscribe to new channel for backup, its in the 'channels' section on my main YT page.
As for those who feel moved to financially support this YouTube video work via your donations, HALLELUJAH!
To donate via PayPal, put the following into your browser bar:
paypal.me/DanaAshlie
or reach me old school:
Dana A
PO Box 3324
Blue Jay, CA 92317
Email: [email protected]
New! Proton mail: [email protected]
---
Other important health things I do below
(Again, email me to learn what, I will do internally to bolster immunity, I can't publish some of those links here)
Being close to Los Angeles, to err on the side of caution, I'm personally avoiding TRAVEL to watch this thing for a couple weeks. But the more I watch the HUGE media unfold I do suspect that they'll want to roll out a mandatory You-Know-What as a 'solution' to this. Could this be 5G taking it's toll on these folks? China promised saturation by 2020, and Wuhan was one of the first to be 5G fortified late 2019. Just saying.
That said, bolstering the immune system is always good and a general anti-viral, anti-biotic thing I've sworn by for years: https://amzn.to/38IGrE5 (this is amazing, thankfully not yet contro-versial oil I believe everyone should keep for immune bolstering properties. I've helped my kiddos ear infections and so much more -very potent, trans dermal, you can even put it on babies feet via poltice/band aid under socks, doesn't smell or taste great but amazing, thus capsules, puncture capsule for smaller amount)
Other stuff...must HAVE minerals (that can replace metals in body):
Lugol's Solution 5% protects against radiation & so much more: https://amzn.to/2tuQWMg
Topical Magnesium https://amzn.to/2RwCqvr
Organic plant based mineral concentrate: https://amzn.to/3aqLOJF
Chlorophyl w/ amazing taste: https://amzn.to/2ucZNCx
OTHER ways I remove metals to stay healthy.
1. I keep metals and poisons flowing OUT (more than in) by using a very effective, portable, in-fared sauna. Sweating is GOD’s natural plan to help us keep on top of these toxins, but many of us never sweat. It also is like a cardio work-out because your heart rate DOES increase significantly during a session.
This particular FAR infrared sauna (uses a special microprocessor with a specific beneficial IN-FARED fre-quency that allows maximum de-tox within a fraction of the time.) I find this one very effective! Discount code for my subscribers just put "DANA" in coupon code box for $100.00 off. Click this link to learn more:
https://www.youtube.com/redirect?v=p_LN0T01wRU&event=video_description&redir_token=wyUcwur5xJku1Z1NshFey4Jnp0B8MTU4MjIzMDQzOEAxNTgyMTQ0MDM4&q=https%3A%2F%2Frelaxsaunas.com%3Ftap_a%3D49908-4
2. Another device with incredible history regarding METAL detox:
The best of ionic footpaths available. I’ll be honest, I have known about these for a LONG time, and didn’t give them a chance bc it seems unbelievable. But after seeing their analysis proving reduction, I gave it a try. Dr. Friedrich Klinghardt has this on his recommendation list. Best of all, this company has excellent (very personal) customer service and enjoys speaking with people to make sure it’s right for you. Anyone coming to them that says "Dana Ashlie sent you" will receive a small discount. Call them at 1-877-225-3388 ask for KellyAnn, she will thoroughly answer any questions you have. https://www.platinumenergysystems.ca
For optimum health, I HIGHLY recommend REMOVING microwave frequencies from your home. Wifi, cordless phones, wireless devices etc. Good news! You can use your phone for INTERNET with the CELL/Bluetooth Wifi OFF (airplane mode ON) by connecting these adapters to an ETHERNET cable (from your router).
For androids with usb-c: https://amzn.to/3ao4LNj
Iphone / Ipad: https://amzn.to/30DMG9p
Other RF protection gear:
Sperm are hugely effected by microwave frequencies.
Men! protect your genetic offspring by wearing these! https://www.youtube.com/redirect?v=p_LN0T01wRU&event=video_description&redir_token=wyUcwur5xJku1Z1NshFey4Jnp0B8MTU4MjIzMDQzOEAxNTgyMTQ0MDM4&q=https%3A%2F%2Fgetlambs.com%2F%3Frfsn%3D2909703.d2
--
RF Meters to check your own microwave/RF/EMF levels at home:
https://tinyurl.com/yaxgfg8q - RF Meters
--
Shielded clothing to protect from RF:
https://tinyurl.com/ycz9g3lc
--
Shielding Bedding to block RF:
(also paint, curtains, fabrics, phone cases)
https://tinyurl.com/y8pe5r75
Are the infection numbers altered? Why are the doctors and nurses claiming more are infected than the media is? Since releasing this, I do wonder how much the recently unleashed 5G towers are actually to blame for these patients conditions. The huge media coverage of this 'event' makes it obvious propaganda is afoot (which I plan to discuss in upcoming video).
Email me directly to get direct notifications of vids w/ "Notify me" in the subject heading. Trying to get around this monster.
Subscribe to new channel for backup, its in the 'channels' section on my main YT page.
As for those who feel moved to financially support this YouTube video work via your donations, HALLELUJAH!
To donate via PayPal, put the following into your browser bar:
paypal.me/DanaAshlie
or reach me old school:
Dana A
PO Box 3324
Blue Jay, CA 92317
Email: [email protected]
New! Proton mail: [email protected]
---
Other important health things I do below
(Again, email me to learn what, I will do internally to bolster immunity, I can't publish some of those links here)
Being close to Los Angeles, to err on the side of caution, I'm personally avoiding TRAVEL to watch this thing for a couple weeks. But the more I watch the HUGE media unfold I do suspect that they'll want to roll out a mandatory You-Know-What as a 'solution' to this. Could this be 5G taking it's toll on these folks? China promised saturation by 2020, and Wuhan was one of the first to be 5G fortified late 2019. Just saying.
That said, bolstering the immune system is always good and a general anti-viral, anti-biotic thing I've sworn by for years: https://amzn.to/38IGrE5 (this is amazing, thankfully not yet contro-versial oil I believe everyone should keep for immune bolstering properties. I've helped my kiddos ear infections and so much more -very potent, trans dermal, you can even put it on babies feet via poltice/band aid under socks, doesn't smell or taste great but amazing, thus capsules, puncture capsule for smaller amount)
Other stuff...must HAVE minerals (that can replace metals in body):
Lugol's Solution 5% protects against radiation & so much more: https://amzn.to/2tuQWMg
Topical Magnesium https://amzn.to/2RwCqvr
Organic plant based mineral concentrate: https://amzn.to/3aqLOJF
Chlorophyl w/ amazing taste: https://amzn.to/2ucZNCx
OTHER ways I remove metals to stay healthy.
1. I keep metals and poisons flowing OUT (more than in) by using a very effective, portable, in-fared sauna. Sweating is GOD’s natural plan to help us keep on top of these toxins, but many of us never sweat. It also is like a cardio work-out because your heart rate DOES increase significantly during a session.
This particular FAR infrared sauna (uses a special microprocessor with a specific beneficial IN-FARED fre-quency that allows maximum de-tox within a fraction of the time.) I find this one very effective! Discount code for my subscribers just put "DANA" in coupon code box for $100.00 off. Click this link to learn more:
https://www.youtube.com/redirect?v=p_LN0T01wRU&event=video_description&redir_token=wyUcwur5xJku1Z1NshFey4Jnp0B8MTU4MjIzMDQzOEAxNTgyMTQ0MDM4&q=https%3A%2F%2Frelaxsaunas.com%3Ftap_a%3D49908-4
2. Another device with incredible history regarding METAL detox:
The best of ionic footpaths available. I’ll be honest, I have known about these for a LONG time, and didn’t give them a chance bc it seems unbelievable. But after seeing their analysis proving reduction, I gave it a try. Dr. Friedrich Klinghardt has this on his recommendation list. Best of all, this company has excellent (very personal) customer service and enjoys speaking with people to make sure it’s right for you. Anyone coming to them that says "Dana Ashlie sent you" will receive a small discount. Call them at 1-877-225-3388 ask for KellyAnn, she will thoroughly answer any questions you have. https://www.platinumenergysystems.ca
For optimum health, I HIGHLY recommend REMOVING microwave frequencies from your home. Wifi, cordless phones, wireless devices etc. Good news! You can use your phone for INTERNET with the CELL/Bluetooth Wifi OFF (airplane mode ON) by connecting these adapters to an ETHERNET cable (from your router).
For androids with usb-c: https://amzn.to/3ao4LNj
Iphone / Ipad: https://amzn.to/30DMG9p
Other RF protection gear:
Sperm are hugely effected by microwave frequencies.
Men! protect your genetic offspring by wearing these! https://www.youtube.com/redirect?v=p_LN0T01wRU&event=video_description&redir_token=wyUcwur5xJku1Z1NshFey4Jnp0B8MTU4MjIzMDQzOEAxNTgyMTQ0MDM4&q=https%3A%2F%2Fgetlambs.com%2F%3Frfsn%3D2909703.d2
--
RF Meters to check your own microwave/RF/EMF levels at home:
https://tinyurl.com/yaxgfg8q - RF Meters
--
Shielded clothing to protect from RF:
https://tinyurl.com/ycz9g3lc
--
Shielding Bedding to block RF:
(also paint, curtains, fabrics, phone cases)
https://tinyurl.com/y8pe5r75
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