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A Little Owl 11/17. 88th Rockefeller 23m X-Mas Tree 12/2 enLIGHTenING. 120 9!! 69
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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80 views • November 30, 2020
At this point, anything is possible at any time! So pray always that you not be caught unaware and that you may be worthy to escape these things that are not just coming but are already here! Jesus is the only way, truth and life eternal.. seek Jesus, The Word made flesh! Read Read Read your KJV Bible with exhaustive concordance! :) esword link below
I hope to do another video today/tomorrow on the Trump 64 second presser he held on 11/24. Where he praised the vaccine progress and talked up the stock market. The “sacred number 30” as the DOW hit 30,000. I think we are about to see a financial “crisis” if you know what I mean IMHO.
May the grace and peace of Christ Jesus be with you all, always!


https://newatlas.com/medical/quantum-...
https://newatlas.com/snake-fang-micro...
https://abcnews.go.com/US/tiny-owl-fo...
https://www.thedailystar.com/news/loc...
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump



Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...

The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.

License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)

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Keywords
vaccineshoaxbiblemind controlcommunismpropaganda5gtruthaiscripturenwo1984prophesyagenda 21predictive programmingmsm liesquarantineslockdownsthe word of godface masksplandemicthe great resetc-ovidtv is a weaponthe nark of the beast
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