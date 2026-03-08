⚡️“We were in school when suddenly US and Israel attacked” - little Nila’s story of survival, she lost her mother, brother, teacher and friends in school attack in Minab, Iran

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚡️“We were in school when suddenly US and Israel attacked”
This is little Nila’s story of survival after the strike on the elementary school in Minab, southern Iran, where hundreds of students (boys and girls) were martyed as classes were in session.
Her 11‑year‑old brother and mother, a teacher, were among those martyed.