Brass & Iron: Q Basics Episode 6

In this video, I examine basic Q content. There are no trip or date codes, or time stamps or mirrored time stamps. This video is intended to help you red pill someone based on what the MSM says and what is in the posts.Sorry I haven’t posted in a while. The original idea for this episode failed to bloom and so I changed it at the last minute.Additionally, I went silent in this one because l wanted to do something different and get the video out. “Evil-Corp” has me under the gun and even though I am on vacation they keep assigning me tasks.Follow MeMusicDestination Unknown-Marietta Waters-Top Gun Soundtrack-19861997-Lost in the Moment-InShotAmerican Trilogy-Elvis Presley-2nd to None-1972LinksStorm FootageVice NewsQ postsStruggle Jennings & Caitlynne CurtisFair UseCopyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.