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Brass & Iron: Q Basics Episode 6
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30 views • December 31, 2021
In this video, I examine basic Q content. There are no trip or date codes, or time stamps or mirrored time stamps. This video is intended to help you red pill someone based on what the MSM says and what is in the posts.
Sorry I haven’t posted in a while. The original idea for this episode failed to bloom and so I changed it at the last minute.
Additionally, I went silent in this one because l wanted to do something different and get the video out. “Evil-Corp” has me under the gun and even though I am on vacation they keep assigning me tasks.
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https://pilled.net/#/profile/101090
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https://rumble.com/c/WD40
https://gettr.com/user/thewd_40
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/csgxknhazFBm/
https://odysee.com/@TheWD40:c?r=3PV4WD6hsigegHYMpXH8nmh817qxoHvD
Music
Destination Unknown-Marietta Waters-Top Gun Soundtrack-1986
1997-Lost in the Moment-InShot
American Trilogy-Elvis Presley-2nd to None-1972
Links
Storm Footage
https://youtu.be/gVKEM4K8J8A
Vice News
https://youtu.be/rYMIozCKxGE
Q posts
https://qalerts.pub/
Struggle Jennings & Caitlynne Curtis
https://youtu.be/J2pWOD1nk7g
Fair Use
Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
Sorry I haven’t posted in a while. The original idea for this episode failed to bloom and so I changed it at the last minute.
Additionally, I went silent in this one because l wanted to do something different and get the video out. “Evil-Corp” has me under the gun and even though I am on vacation they keep assigning me tasks.
Follow Me
https://pilled.net/#/profile/101090
https://gab.com/Nppatterson40
https://rumble.com/c/WD40
https://gettr.com/user/thewd_40
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/csgxknhazFBm/
https://odysee.com/@TheWD40:c?r=3PV4WD6hsigegHYMpXH8nmh817qxoHvD
Music
Destination Unknown-Marietta Waters-Top Gun Soundtrack-1986
1997-Lost in the Moment-InShot
American Trilogy-Elvis Presley-2nd to None-1972
Links
Storm Footage
https://youtu.be/gVKEM4K8J8A
Vice News
https://youtu.be/rYMIozCKxGE
Q posts
https://qalerts.pub/
Struggle Jennings & Caitlynne Curtis
https://youtu.be/J2pWOD1nk7g
Fair Use
Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
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