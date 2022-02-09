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OTTAWA POLICE HIT NEW LOW, NOW COMING FOR THE TRUCKERS KIDS, CHILDREN’S AID IS INVOLVED!!!
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180 views • February 09, 2022
Press For Truth

pressfortruth

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The Ottawa Police have sunk to a new low now targeting parents who brought their kids with them to the freedom convoy protest in Ottawa suggesting that conditions are not safe. Meanwhile the only unsafe actions appear to be coming from agent provocateurs who are doing everything they can to make the “insurrection” narrative being pushed on the news a reality. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the latest Covid-19(84) news while also warning that we need to pay attention to what is happening is Austria as they are providing the current blue print for the global goals of the powers that ought not be.

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Sources:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Yq31i4mTgM

https://people.com/health/heather-mcdonald-suffers-skull-fracture-after-collapsing-onstage/

The Jerry Can Army Has Arrived!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ly7xcd8Z3U

That sure did go from “fringe minority” to “state of emergency” REALLY quickly didn’t it?
https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1491144466841104386

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RiUTRjddACo&;ab_channel=CBCNews

"Watch For This Fed Instigator" Ottawa Feb.8 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eShhfVLpcHs

https://twitter.com/NoTrucks_NoFood/status/1491174870054760450
Children’s Aid now involved. Police stoop to a new low by using children as an excuse to demonize and attack the ranks of the truckers. Claim they are worried about the sanitation and noise levels the children are being exposed to.

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/austrians-being-stopped-randomly-authorities-and-forced-prove-they-are-vaccinated

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childrenkidspress for truthpressfortruthottawa policetargeting parents
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