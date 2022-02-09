OTTAWA POLICE HIT NEW LOW, NOW COMING FOR THE TRUCKERS KIDS, CHILDREN’S AID IS INVOLVED!!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
pressfortruth
38726 subscribers
The Ottawa Police have sunk to a new low now targeting parents who brought their kids with them to the freedom convoy protest in Ottawa suggesting that conditions are not safe. Meanwhile the only unsafe actions appear to be coming from agent provocateurs who are doing everything they can to make the “insurrection” narrative being pushed on the news a reality. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the latest Covid-19(84) news while also warning that we need to pay attention to what is happening is Austria as they are providing the current blue print for the global goals of the powers that ought not be.
If you appreciate my efforts please consider making a contribution here:
SUPPORT:
DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
GoGetFunding ➜ https://goget.fund/2UBhENH
Bitcoin ➜ 19pNb9m5NyeDNXqTEAgZ5pyAXJwNroPKwq
Other Cryptocurrencies ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate-crypto/
Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]
If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1
Join Bastyon, never miss one of my vids, earn crypto, let’s help each other here:
https://bastyon.com/dandickspft?ref=PXXaSczoZcuJEwxYKhaC9pV1JBvwi6UjSw
SUBSCRIBE:
BITCHUTE ➜ https://www.bitchute.com/pressfortruth/
ODYSEE ➜ https://lbry.tv/@PressForTruth
BAYSTON➜https://bastyon.com/dandickspft
FLOTE ➜ https://flote.app/DanDicksPFT
MINDS ➜ https://www.minds.com/pressfortruth
RUMBLE➜ https://rumble.com/user/PressForTruth
HIVE ➜ https://hive.blog/@pressfortruth/posts
YOUTUBE (meh) ➜ https://www.youtube.com/user/weavingspider
Sources:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Yq31i4mTgM
https://people.com/health/heather-mcdonald-suffers-skull-fracture-after-collapsing-onstage/
The Jerry Can Army Has Arrived!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ly7xcd8Z3U
That sure did go from “fringe minority” to “state of emergency” REALLY quickly didn’t it?
https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1491144466841104386
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RiUTRjddACo&;ab_channel=CBCNews
"Watch For This Fed Instigator" Ottawa Feb.8 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eShhfVLpcHs
https://twitter.com/NoTrucks_NoFood/status/1491174870054760450
Children’s Aid now involved. Police stoop to a new low by using children as an excuse to demonize and attack the ranks of the truckers. Claim they are worried about the sanitation and noise levels the children are being exposed to.
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/austrians-being-stopped-randomly-authorities-and-forced-prove-they-are-vaccinated
https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/