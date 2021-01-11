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AMERICA REBORN: THE HOUR OF THE GREAT AWAKENING HAS ARRIVED!
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80 views • January 11, 2021
AMERICA REBORN: THE HOUR OF THE GREAT AWAKENING HAS ARRIVED! The time for excuses is over, now is the time for strength. The time for empty talk is over, now arrives the hour of action. Today we win one chapter but you are about to begin the greatest adventure of your life. 'January 20th' will be remembered as the day the American People became the rulers of this great Nation again.
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