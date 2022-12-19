Create New Account
Kerry Cassidy & Sovereign Redneck Renegade
Kerry Cassidy of Project Camelot talks with Sovereign Redneck Renegade on the failure of Trump and the so-called White Hats to effectively counter the machinations of the Cabal/Globalists in their plans to destroy America and Humanity... 

See also: Spiritual Warfare, Transhumanism & Artificial Intelligence
trumpglobalistsartificial intelligencecabalspiritual warfareukrainealliancewhite hats

