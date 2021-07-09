Dr. Sucharit Bhakdin HEADS UP - An URGENT and VERY IMPORTANT Message

This is an excellent explanation of how our immune system works and why covid HOAX IS a HOAX.



So, the main trick was to get the virus - which the immune system already knows to attack - into otherwise healthy cells using mRNA or DNA/Chimera injections - guaranteeing that the immune system will attack it's own cells and kill everybody who has been injected. This means there is no longer any excuse at all for talk about an attack by a virus as such, and anyone doing so is to be accounted fully complicit with the genocide. ALL the blame of the premeditated guilt for this genocide belongs - from start to finish - only to those who have promoted the supposed treatment - the injections.



The names of these people are known, are many and they are on record. We have been watching them for 18 months.

-Difference-Engine