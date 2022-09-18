Create New Account
Is Once Saved Always Saved (OSAS) Legit?
Best Christian Teaching Videos
Published 2 months ago

Once saved always saved has to be the most popular Christian teaching by far. Almost every denomination teaches it, or at least some version of it. But what if I told you that this is NOT a Christian teaching... that it didn't come from Jesus at all? Would you believe that? It's hard to believe that so many churches could be preaching a false gospel. So watch this short video, and decide for yourself whether or not OSAS is legit.

