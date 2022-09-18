Is Once Saved Always Saved (OSAS) Legit?

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Once saved always saved has to be the most popular Christian teaching by far. Almost every denomination teaches it, or at least some version of it. But what if I told you that this is NOT a Christian teaching... that it didn't come from Jesus at all? Would you believe that? It's hard to believe that so many churches could be preaching a false gospel. So watch this short video, and decide for yourself whether or not OSAS is legit.