BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ottoman Empire 'Debt trap empire' How European banks gained total control over Ottoman economy
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1350 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
42 views • 1 day ago

'Debt trap empire': How European banks gained total control over Ottoman economy

The Ottoman Empire took its first major foreign loan from European creditors, including British financial houses, to fund military expenses in 1854, during the Crimean War.

💳 That decision marked the beginning of a decades-long debt spiral that would reshape the empire’s sovereignty. Between 1854 and the mid-1870s, the Ottomans signed roughly 15 external loan agreements, increasingly borrowing to repay earlier debts and cover budget deficits.

💸 By 1875, the empire defaulted on its debt, which had grown to roughly £200 million — more than half of annual state revenue in servicing costs alone.

The response from European creditors was decisive. In 1881, Britain, France, and other powers established the Ottoman Public Debt Administration (OPDA) — a European-controlled financial body that directly collected Ottoman taxes and customs revenues to repay foreign banks.

😱 At its peak, the OPDA employed thousands of officials and controlled major streams of imperial income, effectively placing key parts of the Ottoman fiscal system under external supervision.

Historians often describe this period as one of financial dependency, where European banking power gained influence over Ottoman economic policy without military occupation.

📉 The empire itself would survive for decades after the debt crisis, but its financial sovereignty never fully recovered, and European capital markets became deeply embedded in its political and economic life.

🤔 One of the earliest examples of debt-driven geopolitical control?


@geo_gaganauts

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. births decline in 2025, CDC provisional data shows

U.S. births decline in 2025, CDC provisional data shows

Laura Harris
UN confronts global power nexus, demands justice for Epstein network&#8217;s &#8216;crimes against humanity

UN confronts global power nexus, demands justice for Epstein network’s ‘crimes against humanity

Lance D Johnson
Code Pink&#8217;s Jodie Evans recruits Americans for Pro-CCP propaganda trips amid federal scrutiny

Code Pink’s Jodie Evans recruits Americans for Pro-CCP propaganda trips amid federal scrutiny

Lance D Johnson
U.S. Coast Guard seizes record 76,000 pounds of narcotics in largest drug bust at Port Everglades

U.S. Coast Guard seizes record 76,000 pounds of narcotics in largest drug bust at Port Everglades

Patrick Lewis
U.S. government, carrying out Israel&#8217;s demands, seeks to denuclearize Iran at all costs

U.S. government, carrying out Israel’s demands, seeks to denuclearize Iran at all costs

Lance D Johnson
Shatter the Swarm: The hidden history of elite control and the path to liberation

Shatter the Swarm: The hidden history of elite control and the path to liberation

Ramon Tomey
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy