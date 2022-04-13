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4/13/2022 ReFounding America: Peter Breggin MD ft. Dr. Stephanie Seneff
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372 views • April 13, 2022
Watch "ReFounding America" Live on Brighteon.tv every Wednesday at 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm est
Learn more and find Peter Breggin MD at https://breggin.com/
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Purchase Dr. Stephanie Seneff 's books here:
https://www.amazon.com/Toxic-Legacy-Weedkiller-Glyphosate-Environment/dp/1603589295/ref=sr_1_1?crid=P2TT8337SWYN&;;keywords=Dr.+Stephanie+Seneff&qid=1646870952&sprefix=dr.+stephanie+seneff+%2Caps%2C155&sr=8-1
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https://www.amazon.com/Ericas-Obsession-Todays-Health-Crisis/dp/0991368894/ref=sr_1_2?crid=P2TT8337SWYN&;;keywords=Dr.+Stephanie+Seneff&qid=1646870964&sprefix=dr.+stephanie+seneff+%2Caps%2C155&sr=8-2
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Purchase Peter Breggin's book, "Covid-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey" at https://www.wearetheprey.com/ or on amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/COVID-19-Global-Predators-are-Prey/dp/0982456069/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1PUO5KS35N22R&;keywords=peter+breggin+md&qid=1649290199&sprefix=peter+breggin+md%2Caps%2C97&sr=8-1
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Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his book: "The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health (Children’s Health Defense)" is available here: https://www.amazon.com/Real-Anthony-Fauci-Democracy-Childrens/dp/1510766804/ref=sr_1_1?gclid=CjwKCAjw9LSSBhBsEiwAKtf0n3bjOcOblpCRm5ilHRw1sYepA9hSt5IOlXX4fodHyfNyjCkOc7pHshoCwtkQAvD_BwE&;hvadid=542423015188&hvdev=c&hvlocphy=9013421&hvnetw=g&hvqmt=e&hvrand=6214782377506789669&hvtargid=kwd-1410978370786&hydadcr=27862_11861917&keywords=the+real+fauci+book&qid=1649284360&sr=8-1
Learn more and find Peter Breggin MD at https://breggin.com/
-
Purchase Dr. Stephanie Seneff 's books here:
https://www.amazon.com/Toxic-Legacy-Weedkiller-Glyphosate-Environment/dp/1603589295/ref=sr_1_1?crid=P2TT8337SWYN&;;keywords=Dr.+Stephanie+Seneff&qid=1646870952&sprefix=dr.+stephanie+seneff+%2Caps%2C155&sr=8-1
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https://www.amazon.com/Ericas-Obsession-Todays-Health-Crisis/dp/0991368894/ref=sr_1_2?crid=P2TT8337SWYN&;;keywords=Dr.+Stephanie+Seneff&qid=1646870964&sprefix=dr.+stephanie+seneff+%2Caps%2C155&sr=8-2
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Purchase Peter Breggin's book, "Covid-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey" at https://www.wearetheprey.com/ or on amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/COVID-19-Global-Predators-are-Prey/dp/0982456069/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1PUO5KS35N22R&;keywords=peter+breggin+md&qid=1649290199&sprefix=peter+breggin+md%2Caps%2C97&sr=8-1
-
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his book: "The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health (Children’s Health Defense)" is available here: https://www.amazon.com/Real-Anthony-Fauci-Democracy-Childrens/dp/1510766804/ref=sr_1_1?gclid=CjwKCAjw9LSSBhBsEiwAKtf0n3bjOcOblpCRm5ilHRw1sYepA9hSt5IOlXX4fodHyfNyjCkOc7pHshoCwtkQAvD_BwE&;hvadid=542423015188&hvdev=c&hvlocphy=9013421&hvnetw=g&hvqmt=e&hvrand=6214782377506789669&hvtargid=kwd-1410978370786&hydadcr=27862_11861917&keywords=the+real+fauci+book&qid=1649284360&sr=8-1
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