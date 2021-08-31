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A Warning To Globalists, Tyrants & Their Pawns - You Are Going To Lose!
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100 views • August 31, 2021
The globalists, tyrants and their agents of the state believe they will implement a New World Order. They are using the non-proven COVID fear mongering, the mask and shot mandates and their basic lawlessness to infringe on the rights of the people they serve and against the God to whom they are to be ministers (Romans 13:1-7). Yet, history teaches us that their plans come to nothing (Psalm 2) and they are soon destroyed. In this episode, I remind you about two biblical accounts in history in which there were plans to destroy the people of God, and instead of that happening, their enemies were destroyed!
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/a-warning-to-globalists-tyrants-their-pawns-you-are-going-to-lose-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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