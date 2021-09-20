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Booster Passports. A Year Ago Vaccine Passports Were A Conspiracy Theory. 'Boiling Frog Fable Folks!'
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41 views • September 20, 2021
Victoria Premier Dan Andrews is already talking about “booster passports”
Andrews suggests the eradication civil liberties will extend into at least the first half of 2022.
https://reclaimthenet.org/victoria-dan-andrews-australia-booster-passports/
Boiling Frog
A problematic situation that will gradually increase in severity until it reaches calamitous proportions, such that the people involved or affected by it will not notice the danger until it is too late to act. It is a metaphor taken from an anecdotal parable about boiling a frog, in which a frog placed in boiling water will immediately try to save itself, but one placed in cool water that is gradually brought to a boil will not notice the heat until it is boiled to death.
Andrews suggests the eradication civil liberties will extend into at least the first half of 2022.
https://reclaimthenet.org/victoria-dan-andrews-australia-booster-passports/
Boiling Frog
A problematic situation that will gradually increase in severity until it reaches calamitous proportions, such that the people involved or affected by it will not notice the danger until it is too late to act. It is a metaphor taken from an anecdotal parable about boiling a frog, in which a frog placed in boiling water will immediately try to save itself, but one placed in cool water that is gradually brought to a boil will not notice the heat until it is boiled to death.
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