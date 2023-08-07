Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Eight million women took place in these prenatal tests. BGI Group, through its subsidiary, uses blood samples that are left over from these prenatal tests to collect genomic information on citizens
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
917 Subscribers
Shop now
7 views
Published 20 hours ago

2023.08.03 Ava on Grant Stinchfield Show

Eight million women took place in these prenatal tests. BGI Group, through its subsidiary, uses blood samples that are left over from these prenatal tests to collect genomic information on citizens

有8百万妇女参加了这些产前检测。他们(BGI集团通过它的子公司)使用这些产前检测剩下的血样来收集公民的基因组信息。

#NFSC @stinchfield1776

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket