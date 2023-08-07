2023.08.03 Ava on Grant Stinchfield Show
Eight million women took place in these prenatal tests. BGI Group, through its subsidiary, uses blood samples that are left over from these prenatal tests to collect genomic information on citizens
有8百万妇女参加了这些产前检测。他们(BGI集团通过它的子公司)使用这些产前检测剩下的血样来收集公民的基因组信息。
