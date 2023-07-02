Create New Account
Supreme Court Rules In Favor Of Sundays Off For Postal Worker. East Wind Prophecy In Hosea 12
Supreme Court Sides With Postal Carrier Who Refused to Work on Sunday which is not the TRUE Sabbath. Supreme Court Paves Way For More Religious Accommodations At Work With Postal Worker Ruling. The Supreme Court opened the door to more employees being granted accommodations for their religion at work Thursday, throwing out a ruling against a former postal worker who wanted to take off Sundays for religious reasons and clarifying when workplaces can refuse to accommodate workers’ religion—though it didn’t overturn its precedent on the issue as the postal worker had asked the court to do.


War: 5 Nations Plot Against USA. East Wind Invasion By Iran, China, Russia. Venezuela, North Korea: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jsMS0DPKhYc&t=1s


China unveils sweeping foreign policy law as Xi consolidates power — and aims to counter the US


Trump says US should broker peace between Russia and Ukraine now that Putin is 'somewhat weakened'


Russia buying military-use drones from China


Tony Blair says China key in blunting Russia nuclear threat


Taiwanese foreign minister claims China repeating 'origin of the second World War'


Tennis ball-sized, golf ball-sized hail reported north of Kansas City; wind damage reported at Perry Lake


