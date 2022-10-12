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https://gnews.org/articles/t53493511
10/11/2022 Li Guangdou talks about the double standards in the products exported overseas and the ones sold domestically by Communist China and exposes that the so-called blend oil is in fact made from palm oil, which does not contain any ingredients mentioned in the product name