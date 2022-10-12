https://gnews.org/articles/t53493511
10/11/2022 Li Guangdou talks about the double standards in the products exported overseas and the ones sold domestically by Communist China and exposes that the so-called blend oil is in fact made from palm oil, which does not contain any ingredients mentioned in the product name
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.