Predictions Awesomeness in 2022 Forecast

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Trends and analysis providing data for next year's forecast, with many tips and reminders I will be using on myself to stay positive and focused. Top subjects: Apartheid, blame, air travel, financial market indicators comparing currencies to hard assets and Gold Au, and Silver Ag.
Par for the course on my channel: Avoid womp-womp topics and stories unless it is followed up with #Solutions.
Recorded and originally published December 30, 2021.
https://rumble.com/vrnix6-awesomeness-in-the-2022-forecast.html
linktr.ee/mjtank108