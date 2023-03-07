Non Binary Identity. Over riding the brain patterns of men with the brain patterns of women.

For information on current brain weapons capabilities please watch an online youtube video called 'Dr James Giordano: The Brain is the Battlefield of the Future' which can be found at the following online link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NO2SK9yd60s
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.