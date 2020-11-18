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Doctor Exposes Myths of Vaccines
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95 views • November 18, 2020
Roy Martina, MD, is a leader in the field of holistic, natural health who has placed his professional career on the line by challenging popular beliefs about vaccines. There is no point in trying to summarize the issues he will cover because, literally, he covers them all. He is not happy about the facts he presents because, when they are all placed together like pieces in a jigsaw puzzle, they reveal an ugly picture that is shocking and controversial; shocking because of the severity of its consequences; controversial because those who are complicit in the misdeeds he describes are in powerful positions within society. 2020 May 12 – Source: RoyMartinaTV - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7CSEbORBccE&;feature=youtu.be/
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
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