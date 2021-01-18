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Celia Farber: A Spotlight On Truth
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199 views • January 18, 2021
Please join us for a special conversation with acclaimed journalist Celia Farber! As an experienced science journalist best known for her extensive body of work challenging conventional views of the AIDS epidemic, Celia has a unique perspective on current events. Celia will offer her thoughts on C19, the va((ine rollout, and the globalist agenda in general. We will also discuss Big Tech censorship and the current persecution being endured by those who do not subscribe to the mainstream narrative about the pandemic or the 2020 election.
Celia has had an illustrious career spanning over three decades, and her work has been featured in a wide range of publications including Spin, Rolling Stone, Esquire, Harper's, Interview, Salon, Gear, New York Press, Media Post, The New York Post, and Sunday Herald.
Celia has had an illustrious career spanning over three decades, and her work has been featured in a wide range of publications including Spin, Rolling Stone, Esquire, Harper's, Interview, Salon, Gear, New York Press, Media Post, The New York Post, and Sunday Herald.
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