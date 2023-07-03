Create New Account
BEN BERGQUAM calls Border Patrol on Illegals: "We have nobody to work it, sir"
GalacticStorm
BEN BERGQUAM films illegals coming across the border. He calls it into Border Patrol. This is what they said:

“Thank you for calling it in but we have nobody to work it sir.”

That’s what I was told as I witnessed eight illegals break into America. This was in New Mexico, about 10 miles west of Sunland Park. Secretary Mayorkas says we have operational control of the border. He is a liar!


Think about that as we celebrate Independence Day and what the soldiers of this country have fought for. Biden, Mayorkas and the Democrats are allowing this to happen. What are we doing about it?

BE SAFE BEN. 

“Law & Border”

