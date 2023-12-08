Create New Account
Don't Try, They'll Crush You!
Tenth Amendment Center
A lot of people - even friends of liberty - want you to believe that the federal government has always been so powerful that acts of resistance by the people and the states will just be mercilessly crushed by central power. But this is pure propaganda.


Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: December 8, 2023

