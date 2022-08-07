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8/5/2022 Miles Guo: The CCP won't just wait for its doom after Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit.Through its military force in South America and setting off wars in the Middle East and Eastern Europe, the CCP will stir up hatred and challenge the US.