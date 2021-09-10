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Flywheel 2003 Clip: A Father's Prayer
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20 views • September 10, 2021
Flywheel (Christian Movie)
Inspiring family movie. Winner of the Gold Crown Award "Best Screenplay" 2001. About a dishonest used car salesman who turns himself around. The story is about a used car dealer who fits the cliches about that line of work just perfectly. Then one day his conscience starts to nudge him toward a more honest life. He turns his business over to God, and says that since it belongs to Him, He's now responsible for how his new honest approach turns out.
First released on April 9, 2003, this movie is the first full-length feature film by Sherwood Pictures, which now includes the production of Facing the Giants, Fireproof, Courageous, War Room, and Overcomer.
Movie can be watched here: kendrickbrotherscatalogue.com/flywheel/
Inspiring family movie. Winner of the Gold Crown Award "Best Screenplay" 2001. About a dishonest used car salesman who turns himself around. The story is about a used car dealer who fits the cliches about that line of work just perfectly. Then one day his conscience starts to nudge him toward a more honest life. He turns his business over to God, and says that since it belongs to Him, He's now responsible for how his new honest approach turns out.
First released on April 9, 2003, this movie is the first full-length feature film by Sherwood Pictures, which now includes the production of Facing the Giants, Fireproof, Courageous, War Room, and Overcomer.
Movie can be watched here: kendrickbrotherscatalogue.com/flywheel/
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