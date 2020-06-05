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Silvano Trotta - Application StopCovid
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15 views • June 05, 2020
Import YT 4 juin 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X3LoUOll-Uw&;pbjreload=101
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Vos questions mes réponses.
Sources :
http://pryskaducoeurjoly.com/actu/2611/la-derive-totalitaire-du-systeme-sanitaire/
https://www.atlantico.fr/decryptage/3588409/yazdan-yazdapanah-qui-coordonne-les-essais-contre-le-coronavirus-est-il-l-homme-des-laboratoires-americains-eric-verhaeghe
https://www.europe1.fr/emissions/L-interview-de-7h40/coronavirus-chinois-yazdan-yazdanpanah-estime-quil-y-a-5-a-15-de-risque-davoir-un-cas-en-france-3945137
https://www.rtl.fr/actu/debats-societe/deconfinement-quelle-que-soit-la-date-il-y-a-un-risque-dit-le-pr-yazdanpanah-7800463958
https://www.valeursactuelles.com/politique/video-quand-un-ponte-du-conseil-scientifique-de-macron-assurait-il-ny-aura-pas-depidemie-en-france-117609
https://www.lefigaro.fr/sciences/pr-yazdan-yazdanpanah-il-y-aura-d-autres-epidemies-de-coronavirus-20200214
https://www.marianne.net/societe/118000-euros-de-msd-116000-euros-de-roche-faut-il-s-inquieter-des-liens-entre-labos-et
https://www.sudradio.fr/societe/jean-francois-lemoine-the-lancet-a-ete-paye-pour-passer-cette-etude-sur-lhydroxychloroquine/
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Vos questions mes réponses.
Sources :
http://pryskaducoeurjoly.com/actu/2611/la-derive-totalitaire-du-systeme-sanitaire/
https://www.atlantico.fr/decryptage/3588409/yazdan-yazdapanah-qui-coordonne-les-essais-contre-le-coronavirus-est-il-l-homme-des-laboratoires-americains-eric-verhaeghe
https://www.europe1.fr/emissions/L-interview-de-7h40/coronavirus-chinois-yazdan-yazdanpanah-estime-quil-y-a-5-a-15-de-risque-davoir-un-cas-en-france-3945137
https://www.rtl.fr/actu/debats-societe/deconfinement-quelle-que-soit-la-date-il-y-a-un-risque-dit-le-pr-yazdanpanah-7800463958
https://www.valeursactuelles.com/politique/video-quand-un-ponte-du-conseil-scientifique-de-macron-assurait-il-ny-aura-pas-depidemie-en-france-117609
https://www.lefigaro.fr/sciences/pr-yazdan-yazdanpanah-il-y-aura-d-autres-epidemies-de-coronavirus-20200214
https://www.marianne.net/societe/118000-euros-de-msd-116000-euros-de-roche-faut-il-s-inquieter-des-liens-entre-labos-et
https://www.sudradio.fr/societe/jean-francois-lemoine-the-lancet-a-ete-paye-pour-passer-cette-etude-sur-lhydroxychloroquine/
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