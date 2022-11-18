5G - JABBED AND EXECUTED - SOUTH KOREA - ELECTRIC AVENUE - THERE WERE 5G TOWERS EVERY 10 FOOT! - NO CRUSH BUT A RADIATION AMBUSH! - 5G IS A WEAPON WHEN WILL YOU LEARN???

5G - JABBED AND EXECUTED - ELECTRIC AVENUE - THERE WERE 5G TOWERS EVERY 10 FOOT! - NO CRUSH BUT A RADIATION AMBUSH! - 5G IS A WEAPON WHEN WILL YOU LEARN??? REMOVE ALL 5G TOWERS OF DEATH THEY ARE POISONING EVERYBODY IN THE WORLD AND KILLING US LIKE BUGS! - WE MUST TAKE ACTION NOW! YOUR CHILDREN'S LIVES DEPEND ON IT!

