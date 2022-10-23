MYOCARDITIS - Numbers post injection up to 25,000 per million, before covid were just 4 per million

Jim Crenshaw





October 17, 2022





And this is year one. What about year two, three and four? Through my research I have found that in about 80% of cases Myocarditis is fatal in fiver years. That would mean millions dead from just this one intended side effect in the next five years. Just that one problem with this poison shot. There are of course many many more diseases such as strokes and cancer this shit shot is causing. Think about that for a minute and let that sink in.

Source: Dr. Peter McCullough





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/C4BoJmey3FOg/