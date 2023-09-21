Create New Account
Non-Trump-supporter from Wisconsin blows whistle on 100,000 Ballots- corruption in the USPS.
Published 16 hours ago

Patrick Byrne:Non-Trump-supporting man from Wisconsin blows whistle on 100,000 Ballots and corruption in the USPS.


@PatrickByrne

https://x.com/PatrickByrne/status/1704956558113656978?s=20





election fraudelection integrity2020 election theftusps corruption

