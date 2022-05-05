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5/3/2022 Miles Guo: The photo of Mr. He and I was taken at my home. Mr. He knew my determination to take down the CCP. The reason why he could come over and had a conversation with me was because he totally understood my mind and supported me. Mr. He is a true fellow fighter, and is my bosom friend forever