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Explosive! Canvassing proof from Arizona 2020 Election is shown on Bannons War Room!
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141 views • September 08, 2021
One of the dominos is starting to fall. Other strange events are happening by the Deep State. Joe Biden strangely reinstates and old Trump Executive Order and Jill Biden gets a side job?! #MAGA #KAG #TRUMP2020
Some of the posts that I discussed in the video that you may want to check out:
Canvassing Uncovers Major Voting Discrepancies
https://rumble.com/vm8nyb-canvassing-uncovers-major-voting-discrepancies.html
Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Foreign Interference in or Undermining Public Confidence in United States Elections
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2021/09/07/notice-on-the-continuation-of-the-national-emergency-with-respect-to-foreign-interference-in-or-undermining-public-confidence-in-united-states-elections/
Here's What Jill Biden Earns as the First First Lady to Work Outside the White House
https://www.newsweek.com/heres-what-jill-biden-earns-first-first-lady-work-outside-white-house-1626841
If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin
For the Latest Palbulletin posts please visit:
https://palbulletin.com/latest-posts/
Also check out the latest on all of the battleground 2020 election audits at:
https://palbulletin.com/conspiracies/2020-election-fraud/
Want to know what General Flynn, Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, Mike Lindell and others are posting on social media? Check this link out or go to Current Politics \ Social Media posts on the Drop Down Menu.
https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/
Can contact me directly at: [email protected]
Some of the posts that I discussed in the video that you may want to check out:
Canvassing Uncovers Major Voting Discrepancies
https://rumble.com/vm8nyb-canvassing-uncovers-major-voting-discrepancies.html
Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Foreign Interference in or Undermining Public Confidence in United States Elections
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2021/09/07/notice-on-the-continuation-of-the-national-emergency-with-respect-to-foreign-interference-in-or-undermining-public-confidence-in-united-states-elections/
Here's What Jill Biden Earns as the First First Lady to Work Outside the White House
https://www.newsweek.com/heres-what-jill-biden-earns-first-first-lady-work-outside-white-house-1626841
If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin
For the Latest Palbulletin posts please visit:
https://palbulletin.com/latest-posts/
Also check out the latest on all of the battleground 2020 election audits at:
https://palbulletin.com/conspiracies/2020-election-fraud/
Want to know what General Flynn, Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, Mike Lindell and others are posting on social media? Check this link out or go to Current Politics \ Social Media posts on the Drop Down Menu.
https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/
Can contact me directly at: [email protected]
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