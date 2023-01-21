Press Release (2022-12-21) - Doctors For Patients UK

"Doctors For Patients UK" speak out about Vax Safety Concerns

Press release today (Dec 21st) 18 UK Doctors each bravely speak up voicing the serious concerns they have regarding the vax.

Share this video with Doctors.

How much longer will Doctors be ignored?

Listen to the concerns these 18 doctors have for their patients regarding covid vaccination. This video has already been removed by Youtube.

(Youtube wants you dead)

This would be great to share with doctors. Maybe they need to know they aren’t alone, or maybe they need to hear a second opinion.

