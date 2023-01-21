Create New Account
Press Release (2022-12-21) - Doctors For Patients UK
SuperSpreader
Published Yesterday |

"Doctors For Patients UK" speak out about Vax Safety Concerns

Press release today (Dec 21st) 18 UK Doctors each bravely speak up voicing the serious concerns they have regarding the vax.

How much longer will Doctors be ignored?

Listen to the concerns these 18 doctors have for their patients regarding covid vaccination. This video has already been removed by Youtube.

(Youtube wants you dead)

Keywords
vaccinetyrannyvaxblood clotsfaucideath shotkilljab

