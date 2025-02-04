© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Media Blackout: 10 News Stories They Chose Not to Tell You This Week - Episode 57
#10 - Senators who took the most Big Pharma cash were the most hostile to RFK Jr. in his confirmation hearing.
#9 - Karoline Leavitt Forces the Media to Eat Their Words in Brutal White House Smackdown
#8 - House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) makes a chilling statement that sounds like a call for insurrection against Trump.
#7 - Peer-Reviewed Study Finds Irrefutable Evidence Supporting Immediate Market Withdrawal of COVID-19 “Vaccines”
#6 - Stephen Miller Schools Jake Tapper on His “Who’s Going to Pick the Crops” Argument as Trump Deports Illegals
#5 - Trump Targets DEI Hiring Practices at FAA After Deadly Crash in Washington DC
#4 - Bill Maher Goes Full RFK Jr. in a Scorching Takedown of America’s Failing Healthcare System
#3 - “I Don’t Really Care, Margaret”: Vance Shuts Down CBS Host Over Unvetted Migrants
#2 - Trump’s FCC Chair Launches Investigation Into NPR and PBS
#1 - Kash Patel drops the mic on Democrat Senator with a devastating response to her entrapment questions.
- - - - - -
BONUS #1 - Watch: Dramatic Footage Shows Jet Crashing in Philadelphia
BONUS #2 - The Meat Upgrade You Didn’t Know You Needed
BONUS #3 - The FBI is Still Refusing to Turn Over the Seth Rich Records
BONUS #4 - How to Get Ivermectin, Z-Pak and More
BONUS #5 - RFK Jr. Checkmates Silly Democrat Senator in Testy Exchange: “I Yield”