Media Blackout: 10 News Stories They Chose Not to Tell You This Week - Episode 57
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1907 followers
Follow
202 views • 2 months ago

Media Blackout: 10 News Stories They Chose Not to Tell You This Week - Episode 57


#10 - Senators who took the most Big Pharma cash were the most hostile to RFK Jr. in his confirmation hearing.


#9 - Karoline Leavitt Forces the Media to Eat Their Words in Brutal White House Smackdown


#8 - House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) makes a chilling statement that sounds like a call for insurrection against Trump.


#7 - Peer-Reviewed Study Finds Irrefutable Evidence Supporting Immediate Market Withdrawal of COVID-19 “Vaccines”


#6 - Stephen Miller Schools Jake Tapper on His “Who’s Going to Pick the Crops” Argument as Trump Deports Illegals


#5 - Trump Targets DEI Hiring Practices at FAA After Deadly Crash in Washington DC


#4 - Bill Maher Goes Full RFK Jr. in a Scorching Takedown of America’s Failing Healthcare System


#3 - “I Don’t Really Care, Margaret”: Vance Shuts Down CBS Host Over Unvetted Migrants


#2 - Trump’s FCC Chair Launches Investigation Into NPR and PBS


#1 - Kash Patel drops the mic on Democrat Senator with a devastating response to her entrapment questions.


- - - - - -


BONUS #1 - Watch: Dramatic Footage Shows Jet Crashing in Philadelphia


BONUS #2 - The Meat Upgrade You Didn’t Know You Needed


BONUS #3 - The FBI is Still Refusing to Turn Over the Seth Rich Records


BONUS #4 - How to Get Ivermectin, Z-Pak and More


BONUS #5 - RFK Jr. Checkmates Silly Democrat Senator in Testy Exchange: “I Yield”


