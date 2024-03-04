'The Phantom of the Opera', 1925 American Silent Horror Film (reissue 1930 with sound colorized)
15 views
•
Published 21 hours ago
•
Public domain film starring, Lon Chaney, Norman Kerry and Mary Philbin.
Directed by, Rupert Julian.
Keywords
filmhorroroperasilentphantomchaneyphilbin
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos