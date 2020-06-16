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COVID-19 and Government Abuses with Rocco Galati and Séphane Blais
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43 views • June 16, 2020
Le Stu-Dio
May 27 2020
Discussion entre Rocco Galati et Stéphane Blais à propos de la crise du COVID-19 et du viol des droits constitutionnels par les gouvernements.
Discussion between Rocco Galati and Stephane Blais about COVID-19 and the violation of our constitutionnal rights by the governments.
May 27 2020
Discussion entre Rocco Galati et Stéphane Blais à propos de la crise du COVID-19 et du viol des droits constitutionnels par les gouvernements.
Discussion between Rocco Galati and Stephane Blais about COVID-19 and the violation of our constitutionnal rights by the governments.
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