Revelation Red Pill Academy 5: Daniel's Fulfilled 4 Kingdoms Vs "Last Day's" Hal Lindsey

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https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2020/09/daniels-fulfilled-4-kingdoms-vs-last.html Israel, The Nations, & Failed Predictions Last week we did a deep dive into Daniel's 70 weeks. What was Daniel looking for? I look forward to taking you all through the entire book of Daniel to really sew up nicely how God's plan for salvation and Christ's coming was told to Daniel in a wonderful, beautiful timeclock, almost down to the very last second. What End Timers will tell you is that there is a gap in Daniel's timeclock and that there will be a secret rapture BEFORE "the great tribulation" and that the antichrist will come. We proved that to be an utter abomination to play on the word abomination of desolation. The coming of Christ, his First Advent, is what we see through the majority of Old Testament prophesies. It is this Gospel that the apostles were persecuted for, not for saying what a Messiah would do in a second coming, but that the Messiah had come...he brought salavation, and he was about to bring judgment on THAT generation. LIVE every Friday at 6:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News on Youtube: Masfaith3. Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian", commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world. American Patriotism Is the furtherance of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.