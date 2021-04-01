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1/4/2021 Miles Guo: CCP China’s economy is really bad; President Trump has been betrayed again and again but he still refuses to activate Insurrection Act, despite the CCP’s “snake” intentionally leaked misinformation to Lin Wood - CCP has been training other races to deal with their own people