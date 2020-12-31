An Interview with Peter Schiff

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Carter and Keri speak with Peter Schiff.
Peter is the CEO of EuroPacifc Capital and the Chairman of SchiffGold. He also founded EuroPacific Asset Management and EuroPacific Bank. He's the host of Schiff Radio and the author of several books, including, "The Real Crash: How to save yourself and your country." Prior to the 2008/2009 financial crisis, Peter was a frequent guest on CNBC, Fox News, and Bloomberg, where he accurately predicted the mortgage bubble and its devastating economic consequences. Of course, because his analysis proved correct, the corporate media promptly threw it down the memory hole and stopped inviting him on their programs.
You can follow Peter online at:
Twitter: @PeterSchiff
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/SchiffReport
Website: https://www.SchiffRadio.com
For a full description of this episode, including a list of links to referenced material, visit:
https://unsafespace.com/ep0492
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