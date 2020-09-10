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Holy Gezza Jubilee, Time to Slaughter the Sheep.
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34 views • September 10, 2020
I found this today that's plain to see why they covered it up.
Orbis Pictus Google Books link https://books.google.com/books?id=yp8AAAAAYAAJ&;printsec=frontcover&dq=orbis+pictus+1658&hl=en&newbks=1&newbks_redir=0&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwiK9dHxndjrAhWvslkKHYFtD50Q6AEwA3oECAUQAg#v=onepage&q&f=true
https://www.gutenberg.org/files/28299/28299-h/28299-h.htm#endtag1
The real story from the mistranslated writing.
Ancient language, Egyptian, Greek and Teutonic (Hebrew) comparisons.
Link to Pay pal Donations. https://www.youtube.com/redirect?q=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.paypal.com%2Fcgi-bin%2Fwebscr%3Fcmd%3D_s-xclick%26hosted_button_id%3D2NN5VVDZ72XX6&;event=channel_banner&redir_token=MhyPQHByWvIw4wd284vRHqE0EIJ8MTU3NDc4Mzc5NUAxNTc0Njk3Mzk1
Orbis Pictus Google Books link https://books.google.com/books?id=yp8AAAAAYAAJ&;printsec=frontcover&dq=orbis+pictus+1658&hl=en&newbks=1&newbks_redir=0&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwiK9dHxndjrAhWvslkKHYFtD50Q6AEwA3oECAUQAg#v=onepage&q&f=true
https://www.gutenberg.org/files/28299/28299-h/28299-h.htm#endtag1
The real story from the mistranslated writing.
Ancient language, Egyptian, Greek and Teutonic (Hebrew) comparisons.
Link to Pay pal Donations. https://www.youtube.com/redirect?q=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.paypal.com%2Fcgi-bin%2Fwebscr%3Fcmd%3D_s-xclick%26hosted_button_id%3D2NN5VVDZ72XX6&;event=channel_banner&redir_token=MhyPQHByWvIw4wd284vRHqE0EIJ8MTU3NDc4Mzc5NUAxNTc0Njk3Mzk1
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