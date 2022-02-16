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Kaleidoscope Project Part 04/ Modeling Flower Bead from Gear in Blender 3.1
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Kaleidoscope Project Part 04 Modeling Flower Bead in Blender 3.1
In this tutorial, More "Box Modeling", using extended primitives Gear
as a starting object. Beginner to Intermediate difficulty level.
******************************
If you like what we do, Support Digital Monkey School
by signing up for our Zoom Classes
Like and Subscribe
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Timecodes
0:00 Intro
0:24 Edit / Preferences /Add-ons Add Mesh Extra Objects
1:18 Creating a Gear object
1:29 Adjusting geometry in Edit Mode
2:23 Applying Subdivision Surface modifier.
2:36 Final adjustments in Edit Mode
4:29 in Object Mode Make Smooth
4:41 Concussion, next tutorial outline
With questions contact us at https://digitalmonkeyschool.com/
#gems #gemstone #gemstones #gem #rhinestones #rhinestone
#digitalmonkeyschool #cute #blenderart #blender #blender3d #modelingtutorials #kaleidoscope #kaleidoscopeart #kaléidoscope #enrichmentclasses #blendersculpt #blendercommunity #enrichmentprogram #blender3dmodelling #blender3danimation #blendercycles #blenderrender #cuteart
In this tutorial, More "Box Modeling", using extended primitives Gear
as a starting object. Beginner to Intermediate difficulty level.
******************************
If you like what we do, Support Digital Monkey School
by signing up for our Zoom Classes
Like and Subscribe
******************************
Timecodes
0:00 Intro
0:24 Edit / Preferences /Add-ons Add Mesh Extra Objects
1:18 Creating a Gear object
1:29 Adjusting geometry in Edit Mode
2:23 Applying Subdivision Surface modifier.
2:36 Final adjustments in Edit Mode
4:29 in Object Mode Make Smooth
4:41 Concussion, next tutorial outline
With questions contact us at https://digitalmonkeyschool.com/
#gems #gemstone #gemstones #gem #rhinestones #rhinestone
#digitalmonkeyschool #cute #blenderart #blender #blender3d #modelingtutorials #kaleidoscope #kaleidoscopeart #kaléidoscope #enrichmentclasses #blendersculpt #blendercommunity #enrichmentprogram #blender3dmodelling #blender3danimation #blendercycles #blenderrender #cuteart
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