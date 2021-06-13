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LA QUINTA COLUMNA: THEY ARE INJECTING GRAPHENE OXIDE AS AN ADJUVANT IN VACCINES
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496 views • June 13, 2021
Magnetized people after The Vaccine: Measuring with electromagnetic field detection devices
They are injecting graphene oxide as an adjuvant in vaccine.
This video belongs to Ricardo Delgado from La Quinta Columna (https://www.laquintacolumna.net) and was subtitled in English by Orwell City (https://www.orwell.city).
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They are injecting graphene oxide as an adjuvant in vaccine.
This video belongs to Ricardo Delgado from La Quinta Columna (https://www.laquintacolumna.net) and was subtitled in English by Orwell City (https://www.orwell.city).
SHARE IT!!!
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