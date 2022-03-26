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Prophecy Fundamentals Part 2 - The Rapture(?)
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84 views • March 26, 2022
A popular doctrine today is the pre-tribulation rapture of the church. It is that moment when Jesus returns for His church, and all the believers are translated from earth to heaven, thus avoiding the period known as the great tribulation. But is that how it's going to play out? Will there be a rapture of the church prior to the tribulation?
This is part 2 of the Prophecy Fundamentals series, and I explore that question here.
This is part 2 of the Prophecy Fundamentals series, and I explore that question here.
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