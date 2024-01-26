‼️IMPORTANT VIDEO‼️
Swiss Lawyer Details the WHO Pandemic Treaty's Power Grab As Stated In Their Official Documents
Swiss lawyer Philipp Kruse at the European Parliament fully breaks down how each nation that signs this treaty will basically be signing away it’s national sovereignty.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.