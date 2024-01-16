China's Economic Leverage over Taiwan , Changing Nature of Warfare Geo Political Tensions ,

To Watch Full Episode and to watch live Every Saturday ! Go here ! - https://odysee.com/@MikeMartins:7/Mikeinthenight542:3

Taiwanese Presidential Election: Discussion revolves around the recent election in Taiwan, with a focus on a candidate named Leah Lii and concerns about China's influence in the election.





U.S. Position on Taiwan's Independence: Mention that Joe Biden, as of the information provided, does not recognize Taiwan's independence, and there's a reference to the "one China policy."





Geopolitical Strategies: The idea that the U.S. may want a war with China over Taiwan is discussed, but there's an acknowledgment that the U.S. may not win such a war. The notion that the U.S. provokes situations without officially starting wars is also raised.





Predictions from 2019: Reference is made to predictions from 2019 about Taiwan being a potential focus and target in global geopolitics.





China's Economic Leverage: The idea that China, as a major trading partner for Taiwan, has economic leverage and could potentially avoid conflict by waiting.





Comparison to Venezuela: Drawing parallels to Venezuela, where narratives and perceptions were manipulated to influence public opinion, and the potential manipulation of the political landscape in Taiwan.





Changing Nature of Warfare: There's a brief mention of how the traditional idea of using an aircraft carrier to control situations might be changing in modern warfare.





