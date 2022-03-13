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Where is RT, Sputnik & TKS?
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119 views • March 13, 2022
VIDEOS: RT Live stream & videos https://odysee.com/@RT:fd
Sputnik: https://odysee.com@SputnikInternational:c1cdc9cbfd556fd0e80776a6d93ee5feddf46c92
WEBSITES:
https://www.rt.com/
https://sputniknews.com/
https://thekremlinstories.blogspot.com/
"YouTube bans “denying, minimizing or trivializing well-documented violent events” about Russia-Ukraine war New policy. By Tom Parker"
" If you're tired of censorship, cancel culture, and the erosion of civil liberties subscribe to Reclaim The Net.
YouTube has started removing content about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that violates its rules around “denying, minimizing or trivializing well-documented violent events.”
As part of this expanded enforcement of these rules, which were first introduced in February 2019, YouTube said it’s also “blocking access to YouTube channels associated with Russian state-funded media globally.”
Additionally, YouTube reported that it has censored over 1,000 channels and over 15,000 videos since March 1 for violating policies such as its “hate speech,” “misinformation,” and “graphic content” policies.
Not only has YouTube censored more than 15,000 videos in less than two weeks but it has also boosted “trusted sources” and its “breaking news and top news shelves” on its homepage have received more than 17 million views in Ukraine.
“Our teams continue to closely monitor the situation, and are ready to take further action,” YouTube tweeted. “We will continue to share updates as they become available.”
The ban follows YouTube blocking two Russian state-controlled media outlets, RT (Russia Today) and Sputnik, in Europe earlier this month after an order from the European Union (EU).
While YouTube has framed its recent restrictions as being a response to Russia invading Ukraine, content that was published years before the invasion has been censored since YouTube started introducing these stricter rules.
For example, the Oliver Stone-produced documentary “Ukraine on Fire,” which was released in 2016 but had a recent surge in popularity, was recently banned by YouTube."
SEE MORE:
https://reclaimthenet.org/youtube-bans-denying-minimizing-trivializing-violent-events-russia-ukraine/
Sputnik: https://odysee.com@SputnikInternational:c1cdc9cbfd556fd0e80776a6d93ee5feddf46c92
WEBSITES:
https://www.rt.com/
https://sputniknews.com/
https://thekremlinstories.blogspot.com/
"YouTube bans “denying, minimizing or trivializing well-documented violent events” about Russia-Ukraine war New policy. By Tom Parker"
" If you're tired of censorship, cancel culture, and the erosion of civil liberties subscribe to Reclaim The Net.
YouTube has started removing content about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that violates its rules around “denying, minimizing or trivializing well-documented violent events.”
As part of this expanded enforcement of these rules, which were first introduced in February 2019, YouTube said it’s also “blocking access to YouTube channels associated with Russian state-funded media globally.”
Additionally, YouTube reported that it has censored over 1,000 channels and over 15,000 videos since March 1 for violating policies such as its “hate speech,” “misinformation,” and “graphic content” policies.
Not only has YouTube censored more than 15,000 videos in less than two weeks but it has also boosted “trusted sources” and its “breaking news and top news shelves” on its homepage have received more than 17 million views in Ukraine.
“Our teams continue to closely monitor the situation, and are ready to take further action,” YouTube tweeted. “We will continue to share updates as they become available.”
The ban follows YouTube blocking two Russian state-controlled media outlets, RT (Russia Today) and Sputnik, in Europe earlier this month after an order from the European Union (EU).
While YouTube has framed its recent restrictions as being a response to Russia invading Ukraine, content that was published years before the invasion has been censored since YouTube started introducing these stricter rules.
For example, the Oliver Stone-produced documentary “Ukraine on Fire,” which was released in 2016 but had a recent surge in popularity, was recently banned by YouTube."
SEE MORE:
https://reclaimthenet.org/youtube-bans-denying-minimizing-trivializing-violent-events-russia-ukraine/
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