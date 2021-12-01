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Vaccine Passports Are For A New Financial System, Not Health
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11 views • December 01, 2021
The system for the Mark of The Beast is being set up. To comply with evil is evil.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
The Irish Inquiry - https://www.facebook.com/TheIrishInquiry/videos/583150126250374
To order the “Trumpworld” collector’s edition, go to https://shopjbs.org/product/trumpworld-pb-bookazine/
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
The Irish Inquiry - https://www.facebook.com/TheIrishInquiry/videos/583150126250374
To order the “Trumpworld” collector’s edition, go to https://shopjbs.org/product/trumpworld-pb-bookazine/
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